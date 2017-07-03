NEWS
Monday July 3 2017
Banega announces Sevilla return
By Football Italia staff

Ever Banega has announced his return to Sevilla from Inter on his official website.

It has been known for some time that a €9m deal has been agreed, but neither club has officially confirmed that the transfer has gone through.

However, the player himself has now confirmed the move, with his official website stating that he’ll be a Sevilla player again for the 2017-18 season.

Banega spent just one season with the Nerazzurri, scoring six goals and providing another six assists in his 28 Serie A appearances.

