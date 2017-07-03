Borja Valero: 'Viola made me cry'

By Football Italia staff

Borja Valero reportedly told friends he is “not 100 per cent sure I’m leaving Fiorentina, but I’ll certainly have to because they made me cry and lose sleep for weeks.”

The Spanish midfielder is reportedly on the verge of joining Inter, though yesterday director Pantaleo Corvino again claimed he must be the one to request a transfer.

“I haven’t signed anything with anyone and if I haven’t done it, then it was more for the fans than the club,” read a comment attributed to Borja Valero by Violanews.com.

“I would like to come out in the open and talk, but I am under contract with Fiorentina and I can’t do it. I have always been honest, the day I can do so, I’ll hold a Press conference to explain to the people what really happened.

“I am still not 100 per cent sure I’m leaving Fiorentina, but I’ll certainly have to because I can’t take this anymore. They made my cry and lose sleep for weeks.”