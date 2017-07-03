NEWS
Monday July 3 2017
Bayern confirm Douglas Costa price
By Football Italia staff

Bayern Munich President Uli Hoeness told Juventus “if someone pays the sum we’re asking for, Douglas Costa will change club.”

It has long been reported that the price-tag on the Brazilian is €50m.

However, Juventus are not willing to meet that, offering so far €40m at most with bonuses.

“If someone pays the sum (director Karl-Heinz) Rummenigge is asking for, then Douglas Costa will change club,” Hoeness told German newspaper Bild.

It seems as if the Bianconeri are instead turning their attention towards Fiorentina forward Federico Bernardeschi.

He also commands a similar €50m fee, but is younger, more versatile and won’t take up a non-EU spot in the squad.

