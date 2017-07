Ilicic having Atalanta medical

By Football Italia staff

Josip Ilicic is taking his Atalanta medical this morning, after they pipped Sampdoria to his signature.

The Blucerchiati appeared to have a deal in place with the Fiorentina playmaker, but they hesitated due to the pursuit of Wesley Sneijder.

That allowed the Orobici to swoop in, agreeing a €5.5m plus bonuses deal and infuriating Samp in the process.

This morning the Slovenian international is taking his medical with Atalanta, after which he will sign a three-year contract.