Juventus continue Danilo talks

By Football Italia staff

Juventus continue to push Real Madrid for right-back Danilo, but the offer remains in the region of €22m compared to his €30m asking price.

The Bianconeri set their sights on the former Porto man, who is good friends with his old teammate Alex Sandro.

According to Sportitalia, the negotiations have been continuing apace over the last few days, but Juve are determined not to spend more than €22m.

It's considered a gamble to go for a player generally talked about as a 'flop,' and you can read a blog on the situation here.

An alternative mentioned by Telelombardia involves taking him on loan with obligation to buy at the end of the season, thus spreading out the cost of the operation.

He’d be offered a five-year contract worth €4.5m per season.

Juventus intend to completely revamp the right side of their squad, as today they also bid €40m plus bonuses and a player (Tomas Rincon or Stefano Sturaro) for want-away Fiorentina winger Federico Bernardeschi.