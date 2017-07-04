Raiola stalls Donnarumma deal

By Football Italia staff

Despite confident reports, Mino Raiola is still trying to stop Gianluigi Donnarumma signing a new Milan contract, as he wants lower release clauses.

Multiple sources stated over the past 24 hours that the goalkeeper has agreed a new deal to stay on at San Siro.

He’d sign a five-year contract worth €6m per season, with a €100m release clause, dropping to €50m if Milan failed to qualify for the Champions League.

However, Rai Sport, Radio Rossonera and now also Mediaset Premium claim Raiola isn’t prepared to let the matter be resolved that easily.

The agent seems to believe the release clauses, including €50m for any club inside Italy or abroad, are too high and would be damaging to Donnarumma’s career prospects.

The 18-year-old’s current deal expires in June 2018, meaning he could leave as a free agent next summer.

“Donnarumma will definitely be with us until June 30 2018,” CEO Marco Fassone told reporters at tonight’s Sportitalia Awards.

“The situation will be fixed rapidly, it has already gone on for too long. It will be resolved. I don’t know if I’m optimistic or not, but it’s better to base yourself only on reality.

“I do want to point out you said that we’re not speaking to Raiola, but that is not true and we have an excellent rapport.”

It is director of sport Massimiliano Mirabelli who Raiola repeatedly clashed with, accusing the Milan chief of “threatening and mobbing tactics.”

Donnarumma was meant to sit his exams this week, which he postponed to take part in the European Under-21 Championship.

Instead, he has delayed them again and taken a private jet to go on vacation in Ibiza.