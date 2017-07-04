Corvino: 'Kalinic won't leave Fiorentina'

By Football Italia staff

Fiorentina director Pantaleo Corvino continues to insist “we don’t want to lose Nikola Kalinic and we’re sticking with that” despite his desire to join Milan.

The Croatia international sent a message to Sky Sport Italia this afternoon, confirming he wants the transfer to San Siro.

“We have respect for a club like Milan and when there is respect, we have to be honest,” Corvino said at the Sportitalia Awards this evening.

“I told them that we don’t want to lose Kalinic. In China they were prepared to pay the release clause (of €55m), but the player did not want to go.

“He is a lad to be appreciated and admired because he tells you what he wants to your face. We take all that into account.

“We have made a decision and we’re sticking with that.”