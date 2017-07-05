NEWS
Wednesday July 5 2017
Cassano confirms Cagliari desire
By Football Italia staff

Former Italy attacker Antonio Cassano has confirmed his desire to join Cagliari. “I’d go there in a heartbeat.”

A report emerged on Tuesday that Cassano was in advanced talks with Cagliari, and the 34-year-old has now admitted that he would like to make the move.

“Cagliari, I’d go there in a heartbeat,” he told Gazzetta dello Sport.

“Complicated negotiations? In football, never say never.”

Cassano has not played in over a year due to a dispute with Sampdoria and had also been linked with newly-promoted Verona

Football Espana Coming Soon!

 

All material on this website is © Tiro Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent. This site is not responsible for the content of external websites | Images courtesy of Action Images / Reuters | Contact us | RSS | Mobile | Developed by Psyberion.
Privacy Policy | Read About How We Use Cookies