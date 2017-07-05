Cassano confirms Cagliari desire

By Football Italia staff

Former Italy attacker Antonio Cassano has confirmed his desire to join Cagliari. “I’d go there in a heartbeat.”

A report emerged on Tuesday that Cassano was in advanced talks with Cagliari, and the 34-year-old has now admitted that he would like to make the move.

“Cagliari, I’d go there in a heartbeat,” he told Gazzetta dello Sport.

“Complicated negotiations? In football, never say never.”

Cassano has not played in over a year due to a dispute with Sampdoria and had also been linked with newly-promoted Verona.