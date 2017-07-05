NEWS
Wednesday July 5 2017
Juve want ‘Turkish Dybala’
By Football Italia staff

Juventus have reportedly joined the race to sign ‘the Turkish Paulo Dybala’, teenage attacker Cengiz Under.

According to Turkish publication Fotomac, Juve are keeping tabs on Cengiz, who has also attracted interest from Chelsea and Manchester United.

The ‘fantasista’ enjoyed a breakthrough campaign last season, scoring seven goals and assisting seven in 32 appearances for Istanbul Basaksehir as they finished runners-up in the Turkish top flight.

Cengiz, who turns 20 in a fortnight, also has two goals in four caps for his country, is left-footed like Dybala and tends to play on the left wing.

