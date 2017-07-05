Neto meets Juventus

By Football Italia staff

Goalkeeper Neto is meeting with Juventus today, with interest in him from Valencia and Napoli.

The Brazilian wants to leave this summer, having played second fiddle to Gianluigi Buffon for the past two seasons.

Now calciomeracto.com is reporting that he has arrived at a hotel in Milan to speak to general manager Giuseppe Marotta and sporting director Fabio Paratici.

Valencia are believed to be in pole position to sign him, but there is also interest from Napoli as Pepe Reina could leave.

Juve are asking €10m for Neto, and his sale should see Wojciech Szczesny finally complete his move from Arsenal.