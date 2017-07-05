NEWS
Wednesday July 5 2017
Juventus meet De Sciglio agent
By Football Italia staff

Juventus are reportedly meeting with the agent of Mattia De Sciglio, who is also an intermediary for Douglas Costa.

The Bianconeri are believed to be interested in both players, with Milan sporting director Massimiliano Mirabelli admitting today that De Sciglio wants to leave.

Tonight Sky is reporting that a meeting is underway between Juve directors and Giovanni Branchini, who is the full-back’s agent.

He also acts as an intermediary between the Old Lady and Bayern Munich, so Douglas Costa could also come up in talks.

The winger has been heavily linked with a move to Turin, but he can’t leave until Bayern find a replacement.

