Acquah-Imbula exchange?

By Football Italia staff

Torino are hoping to include Afriyie Acquah as part of an exchange deal for Stoke City midfielder Giannelli Imbula.

According to reports from Ghana and the Stoke Sentinel, Stoke are in advanced negotiations with 25-year-old Acquah.

Toro have never disguised their interest in Imbula, who had been linked with Milan and Inter in the past.

He was a club record signing for Stoke, costing £18.3m (€24.25m) from FC Porto in February 2016.

However, Imbula failed to make an impact and is hoping to revitalise his career in Serie A.