Official: Kucka joins Trabzonspor

By Football Italia staff

Trabzonspor announced they have signed Milan midfielder Juraj Kucka in a deal believed to be worth €5m.

The 30-year-old underwent his medical today and put pen to paper on a contract to June 2020.

The Turkish club made the announcement via social media and with a statement on their official website.

Kucka had been in Italy since January 2011 at Genoa, then moved to Milan in the summer of 2015 for €3m.

He is a Slovakia international with six goals in 54 senior caps.