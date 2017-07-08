Udinese release Faraoni

By Football Italia staff

Udinese have released Marco Davide Faraoni from his contract by mutual consent.

The 25-year-old midfielder spent time in the youth academies of both Lazio and Inter.

He progressed to Udinese, Watford, Perugia and Novara on various loans before returning to base this summer.

His contract was terminated by mutual consent today, as Faraoni managed just 16 appearances over three seasons with Udinese.

He had seven caps for Italy at Under-21 level.

Meanwhile, Udinese have loaned Panagiotis Armenakas to Belgian side AFC Tubize.