Juve: Douglas Costa and Bernardeschi

By Football Italia staff

Juventus are closing on a double swoop worth €90m for Federico Bernardeschi and Douglas Costa, wanting both done by July 17.

The Bianconeri have already snapped up Patrik Schick from Sampdoria for €25m plus bonuses this summer.

According to multiple reports, deals are practically done for their two new wide men.

Douglas Costa would arrive from Bayern Munich on a two-year loan for €10m with obligation to buy in 2019 for another €30m.

As for Bernardeschi, Fiorentina confirmed he put in a transfer request and refused to sign a new contract.

Inter, Chelsea, Bayern Munich and Napoli were also interested, but the Italy international seems to have his heart set on Juventus.

The offer on the table is €40m plus another €10m in various incentives.

Director Beppe Marotta wants both Bernardeschi and Douglas Costa under lock and key by July 17 so they can participate in pre-season training.