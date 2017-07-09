Manolas agent lists 'possibilities'

By Football Italia staff

Roma defender Kostas Manolas snubbed Zenit, but his agent states Inter “could be a possibility, like Barcelona, Real Madrid or Juventus…”

The centre-back had been due to complete a transfer to Zenit St Petersburg a couple of weeks ago, but didn’t turn up to the medical at the Villa Stuart clinic in Rome.

“I prefer not to comment on what happened with Zenit. I’ll just go so far as to say a decision was made, but I won’t go further than that,” agent Ioannis Evangelopoulos told Tuttomercatoweb.

“What happens next? I reply by pointing out Kostas is already a Roma player. He is in pre-season training and working with the squad.

“Renewal? He is already at Roma and has a contract for another two years.”

The representative was asked if Inter could resume their interest and he gave a curious reply.

“Inter could be a possibility, on a par with many other teams: Barcelona could be, Real Madrid could be, Juventus could be… There are always many names mentioned.”