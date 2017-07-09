Nainggolan worries Roma fans

By Football Italia staff

Radja Nainggolan worried Roma fans with two messages on social media about his future. “I don’t know.”

The midfielder has long been linked with a move to the Premier League for Chelsea or Manchester United, while Inter are determined to bring him across along with ex-Giallorossi tactician Luciano Spalletti.

This week, the Belgian replied in Instagram to a supporter who asked when he was going to sign a new Roma contract.

“I’m waiting, as always…” was his response.

Today Antonio Rudiger completed the transfer to Chelsea and Kevin Strootman saluted his teammate on Instagram, noting at the end: “Ps I hope that this will be the last goodbye of this summer.”

Nainggolan replied to that message with a statement that will worry supporters: “I don’t know.”

Mohamed Salah also joined in with his comment: "The time for Radja now."

Roma have already sold Mohamed Salah and Leandro Paredes, while Mario Rui joins Napoli tomorrow, Wojciech Szczesny returns to Arsenal after his loan and Francesco Totti’s contract expired.