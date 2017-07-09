Spalletti: 'Will hear Perisic's intentions'

By Football Italia staff

Luciano Spalletti is sure Borja Valero will be a success at Inter, but refused to rule out an Ivan Perisic exit. “I have to understand his intentions.”

The Coach spoke at a Press conference during pre-season training following a 2-1 friendly win over Austrians WSG Wattens.

“Borja Valero has a very specific style and he proves that in every game,” said Spalletti.

“He won’t change for Inter, he’ll be consistent. Having that type of player is very important for me. I know him well and I’m sure he will be appreciated by all Interisti.”

While the Spaniard arrives for his medical from Fiorentina tomorrow, it remains to be seen if Perisic will be part of the Nerazzurri squad.

So far Inter have rejected offers from Manchester United of €40m, but the winger today posted a video in an airport with the message: ‘Destination unknown.’

Perisic is expected to attend pre-season training with Inter on Monday.

“I will speak to everyone and clearly for those who are ‘distracted’ there will be different words,” continued Spalletti.

“I will listen to him, I have no doubts: I am counting on him, but we’ll have to understand his intentions. It would not be nice for me to hear him say words like: ‘I want to leave.’ We’ll see.

“You keep talking about Perisic and his desire to leave, but first I need to listen to his own words and then we’ll decide how to act.

“In any case, I will say this: we are Inter and we can opt to make different decisions compared to ideas of the players. I hope to have him in the side, I am counting on it and I am positive in that sense.”

The former Roma Coach was also asked if he’d like to bring Radja Nainggolan to San Siro.

“We are talking about a great lad as well as a wonderful player. He’s very different to how people talk about him, he just has this remarkable sporting determination.

“I received a lot from him, so I am pleased when he says positive things about me. Our directors are working at 360 degrees on the market and I trust our directors.”