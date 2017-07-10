Cassano passes Verona medical

By Football Italia staff

Antonio Cassano has reportedly passed his Verona medical, so an official announcement is imminent.

It emerged this morning that the forward was close to sealing a Serie A return with the Butei, and he took his medical tests this afternoon.

According to Sky, FantAntonio has passed those checks, and will now officially sign his contract at the Bentegodi.

The 34-year-old has been without a club since being released by Sampdoria earlier this year, and hasn’t played since the 2014-15 season.

Cassano has played for the likes of Inter, Milan, Real Madrid and Roma in his career, as well as winning 39 Italy caps.