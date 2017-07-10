Report: Costa skips Bayern training

By Football Italia staff

It’s reported Douglas Costa didn’t train with Bayern Munich today, so a move to Juventus could be close.

The Bianconeri have been in talks for the winger for well over a month, but there has been a breakthrough in recent days, with the Bavarian club confirming a deal could happen “very soon”.

Tonight Sky is reporting that Costa has told the club he wants to leave, and didn’t train with his teammates today.

It’s thought that he’ll sign on a one-year loan, with an obligation to buy next summer.

Part of the reason for the breakthrough may be the reports that Alex Sandro will stay, meaning Juve can sign his fellow Brazilian without worrying about using a non-EU slot which may have been needed for Sandro’s replacement.