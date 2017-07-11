Official: Sevilla sign Luis Muriel

By Football Italia staff

Sevilla have officially confirmed the signing of Sampdoria striker Luis Muriel on a five-year contract.

The Colombian international has been close to the Spanish side for some time, and he arrived for his medical on Sunday.

Today it has been confirmed that he will join the Andalusian club, for what is expected to be €20m plus bonuses.

“Luis Muriel has successfully passed his medical tests and signed his contract as planned, so he’s officially a new Sevilla player for the next five seasons,” a statement on the club’s website confirmed.

“The Colombian international striker, who arrives at Nervion after succeeding in Italy with Sampdoria, will be at the disposal of [Coach] Eduardo Berizzo from today and becomes Sevilla’s third signing of the season.

“He will be presented this same Tuesday at 13.00.”

image via sevillafc.es