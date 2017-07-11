NEWS
Tuesday July 11 2017
Genoa hold Bertolacci meeting
By Football Italia staff

Andrea Bertolacci’s agent will reportedly meet Milan today to try and work out a loan return to Genoa.

The Grifone have confirmed that they’re interested in bringing the midfielder back, but they don’t want to pay for him.

Therefore, reports Gianluca Di Marzio’s website, agent Alessandro Lucci will meet with the Rossoneri to try and convince them to let his client leave on a straight loan.

Bertolacci managed just nine Serie A starts for Vincenzo Montella’s men last season, though he did score against Torino in January.

Football Espana Coming Soon!

 

All material on this website is © Tiro Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent. This site is not responsible for the content of external websites | Images courtesy of Action Images / Reuters | Contact us | RSS | Mobile | Developed by Psyberion.
Privacy Policy | Read About How We Use Cookies