Genoa hold Bertolacci meeting

By Football Italia staff

Andrea Bertolacci’s agent will reportedly meet Milan today to try and work out a loan return to Genoa.

The Grifone have confirmed that they’re interested in bringing the midfielder back, but they don’t want to pay for him.

Therefore, reports Gianluca Di Marzio’s website, agent Alessandro Lucci will meet with the Rossoneri to try and convince them to let his client leave on a straight loan.

Bertolacci managed just nine Serie A starts for Vincenzo Montella’s men last season, though he did score against Torino in January.