Reports: Costa medical tomorrow

By Football Italia staff

Multiple reports suggest Douglas Costa is all-set for Juventus, and will take his medical tomorrow.

Bianconeri general manager Giuseppe Marotta is in Germany today to close a deal for the Bayern Munich winger, expected to be a €6m loan with a €40m obligation to buy.

The meeting has now concluded, and Sky Italia, calciomercato.com and Gazzetta dello Sport are all reporting that Costa to Juve is now a done deal.

He will arrive in Turin tomorrow to take his medicals, before officially putting pen to paper on his contract with the Old Lady.