NEWS
Tuesday July 11 2017
Reports: Costa medical tomorrow
By Football Italia staff

Multiple reports suggest Douglas Costa is all-set for Juventus, and will take his medical tomorrow.

Bianconeri general manager Giuseppe Marotta is in Germany today to close a deal for the Bayern Munich winger, expected to be a €6m loan with a €40m obligation to buy.

The meeting has now concluded, and Sky Italia, calciomercato.com and Gazzetta dello Sport are all reporting that Costa to Juve is now a done deal.

He will arrive in Turin tomorrow to take his medicals, before officially putting pen to paper on his contract with the Old Lady.

Football Espana Coming Soon!

 

All material on this website is © Tiro Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent. This site is not responsible for the content of external websites | Images courtesy of Action Images / Reuters | Contact us | RSS | Mobile | Developed by Psyberion.
Privacy Policy | Read About How We Use Cookies