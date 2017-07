Official: Verona buy Zuculini

By Football Italia staff

Hellas Verona have officially signed midfielder Bruno Zuculini from Manchester City on a permanent transfer.

He had already spent last season at the Stadio Bentegodi on loan and helped them earn promotion from Serie B.

Zuculini signed a contract to June 2021.

Last term he contributed one goal and one assist in 16 Serie B appearances for Verona.

His brother Franco Zuculini already plays for Hellas Verona.

Image via hellasverona.it