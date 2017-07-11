Agent: 'Nasri likes Roma project'

By Football Italia staff

Samir Nasri has interest “from two Italian clubs we have already talked to and we want to work out if he can really fit into the Roma project.”

The left-sided winger just turned 30 last month and returned to Manchester City after his loan spell at Sevilla – where he was brought in by new Giallorossi director of sport Monchi.

“The player is still owned by Manchester City and we are evaluating several issues,” agent Alain Migliaccio told Romanews.eu.

“There is the possibility of a transfer to China. With regards to Italy, there are two clubs interested who we have already talked to. They are top level teams.

“Monchi wanted him at Sevilla and knows him well. A city and a squad like Roma could certainly be very interesting for Nasri. That’s where the motivation comes from.

“Monchi knows what he wants and where he wants to go. He already has the project in mind: he sold important players, but has the right alternatives in his pocket.

“We want to understand the structure of the Roma option and work out if Samir can really fit into the Roma project. As far as we’re concerned, we want to evaluate the situation well and understand the project.

“Nasri really likes the city, but a move to Rome would also depend on who is leaving from the midfield: Monchi is evaluating it.

“Samir can work in the centre as well as going wide. There will certainly be surprises and there are many things to be evaluated.”