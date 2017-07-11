Schick transfer mystery

By Football Italia staff

According to Sky Sport Italia, there are problems between Juventus and Sampdoria that could see the Patrik Schick transfer abandoned.

The striker agreed personal terms last month and had his medical during a break from the European Under-21 Championship three weeks ago.

However, the weeks have gone by and there is still no formal announcement of a transfer.

Pundit Gianluca Di Marzio claims this evening that there are problems between the two clubs holding up the move.

It’s not clear what the issues are or how they can be resolved, but there could be big developments over the next few days.

La Gazzetta dello Sport imply there was an issue flagged up in the medical, but Samp consider the contracts valid anyway.

The Czech Republic hitman had also been heavily linked with Inter and Tottenham Hotspur.

Image via juventus.com