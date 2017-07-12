Sevilla revive Jovetic bid

By Football Italia staff

Inter outcast Stevan Jovetic could return to Sevilla on a permanent basis after they sold Vitolo to Atletico Madrid.

The Montenegro international spent the last six months on loan at Sevilla, contributing seven goals and five assists in 24 competitive games for the club.

They had an option to buy for around €14m, but refused to activate it, as Sevilla attempted to negotiate it down to a lower figure.

According to Spanish paper AS, talks have resumed this evening with a new €10m proposal and Jovetic is eager to accept.

There is no place for him at Inter under new Coach Luciano Spalletti.

Inter chief Walter Sabatini met with Jovetic's agent Fali Ramadani in Milan tonight.