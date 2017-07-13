NEWS
Thursday July 13 2017
Kalinic leaves Fiorentina camp
By Football Italia staff

Fiorentina have confirmed that striker Nikola Kalinic has left their preseason training camp due to “family reasons”.

Kalinic had been heavily linked with Milan, even going public with his desire to join the Rossoneri, although Fiorentina insist they have no intention of selling the Croat.

“ACF Fiorentina have given Nikola Kalinic the opportunity to leave their training camp in Moena due to family reasons,” read a statement on the club’s official website.

It now remains to be seen whether the 30-year-old will rejoin the Viola for their 2017-18 preparations.

