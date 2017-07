Genoa agree Lapadula deal?

By Football Italia staff

Genoa have reportedly agreed a deal worth up to €13m for Milan striker Gianluca Lapadula.

According to Gianluca Di Marzio’s website, Lapadula will join Genoa on an initial, season-long loan for €2m, before the move is made permanent next summer for €11m.

Tuttomercatoweb adds the 27-year-old will sign a five-year contract with the Rossoblu.

Lapadula only arrived at San Siro from Pescara last season but made just 12 starts for the Rossoneri, although he still scored eight times.