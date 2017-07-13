Icardi endorses Di Maria arrival

By Football Italia staff

Mauro Icardi has given his approval to Angel Di Maria’s possible arrival at Inter. “He has great quality.”

Di Maria has been linked with Inter this summer, given the Nerazzurri’s penchant for Argentines, and Icardi confessed his admiration for the Paris Saint-Germain midfielder.

“My relationship with Zanetti? We see each other often, we have children of the same age and see each other for their birthdays,” he said in a Facebook Q&A.

“I’ve talked so many times to him about so many things. I’ve always been close to him.

“What I felt when I received the captain’s armband? Pride, there’s no other way to describe it.

“The most beautiful goal I’ve scored so far? Scoring at Juventus is always beautiful, beyond the aesthetics.

“What we lacked midway through last season? Something. When Pioli arrived, we did very well.

“Then after the international break, we don’t know what happened, we dropped off a bit.

“I don’t know the reason, but it’s in the past and we’re hopeful about next season.

“Di Maria? Everyone knows him, he has great quality. We’ll see if the rumours are true…

“Scoring against Milan? It was my first goal against Milan, it was time. It was a good feeling to make it 2-0, but they equalised with the last kick.

“It didn’t go well but to score was an emotion in itself.”