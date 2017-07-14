Roma squeeze past Slovacko

By Football Italia staff

Roma beat Slovacko 1-0 thanks to an Umar Sadiq strike, but there were protest banners insulting President Jim Pallotta.

It took until the 77th minute to break the deadlock, as Bruno Peres burst into the box with a give-and-go to set up Sadiq’s finish at the near post.

This was the second pre-season friendly at the Pinzolo training camp and they hosted Czech Republic top flight club Slovacko.

The match was somewhat overshadowed by a series of banners from the 600 fans present, all aimed at the club and President Pallotta.

‘Curva Sud and Pallotta: we’ve never been United.’

Another read ‘Pallotta do us a favour, become Romanista.’

It was also a surprisingly ill-tempered friendly with Gerson’s late tackle sparking a scuffle.

Roma: Alisson (Lobont 64); Bruno Peres, Castan (Gyomber 46), Juan Jesus (Nani 85), Luca Pellegrini (Seck 58); M Ricci (Vainqueur 46), Gonalons, Gerson (Valeau 86); Cappa (Keba 46), Tumminello (Antonucci 64), Perotti (Sadiq 46)