Milan set Bonucci record?

By Football Italia staff

Juventus defender Leonardo Bonucci is currently undergoing his Milan medical and it’s reported his salary will be €8m plus €2m in bonuses - a new Serie A record.

The shock transfer is expected to be completed this evening for €40m plus another €2m in performance-related bonuses.

According to Mediaset Premium, the 30-year-old will sign a five-year contract that’ll make him the highest-paid player in Serie A.

He’d pick up €8m plus another €2m in performance-related bonuses.

This beats Gonzalo Higuain’s €7.5m net salary at Juventus.

Bonucci could also be handed the captain’s armband the moment he arrives at San Siro.

The Italy international toured the Casa Milan museum and facilities this afternoon, taking time to admire Franco Baresi's jersey, and is now undergoing his medical.

An announcement is expected this evening.