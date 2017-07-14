Caldara or Can replace Bonucci?

By Football Italia staff

Juventus could recall Mattia Caldara early from Atalanta after Leonardo Bonucci’s €42m move to Milan, or revamp Liverpool’s Emre Can.

Bonucci has now completed his transfer to San Siro, pending a medical, by signing a five-year contract.

Max Allegri now has to replace the centre-back, who is valued not just for his defensive skills, but also the ability to start moves from the back with precise long passes.

According to Sky Sport Italia, the Bianconeri do not seem intent on spending a lot of money for a new defender, as they already have Daniele Rugani and Medhi Benatia in the side.

Juve have already signed Caldara from Atalanta for €15m plus up to another €10m in bonuses, but left him on loan in Bergamo until June 2018.

That plan could well change, with the 23-year-old Italy international called to Turin this summer instead.

Another alternative mentioned by La Stampa is represented by Emre Can.

The 23-year-old German international plays primarily as a midfielder, but has been known to take over at centre-back with similar passing skills to Bonucci.

Allegri had already requested Can for the midfield, but this signing could effectively provide options in both positions.