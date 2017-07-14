Milan raise Belotti offer

By Football Italia staff

Milan are continuing negotiations with Torino for Andrea Belotti, offering €40m plus Gabriel Paletta and M’Baye Niang, claim Sky Sport Italia.

The Rossoneri have dominated the transfer market with buys like Leonardo Bonucci, Mateo Musacchio, Hakan Calhanoglu, Andre Silva and the incoming Lucas Biglia.

They still need a star centre-forward and Belotti is the ideal candidate for Vincenzo Montella.

Sky Sport Italia claim Milan are continuing negotiations with an offer of €40m cash plus defender Paletta and forward Niang, which should total around €65m, but that is still well below the €100m asking price.

Having said that, the two clubs are getting closer and Belotti is a self-confessed Milan supporter.

Another alternative would be Alvaro Morata, but Real Madrid are reportedly asking for €90m and the Rossoneri don’t want to hit that figure.