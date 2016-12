Cagliari win seven-goal thriller

By Football Italia staff

It was a seven-goal thriller in Sardinia, as Cagliari fought back from 3-1 down to beat 10-man Sassuolo 4-3.

Click here for the full match report.

Or see how all today's games unfolded on the Liveblog.

Keep up to date with the latest news and action from Spain's Primera Division with Football Espana - from the team behind Football Italia.