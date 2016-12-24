Inter await Lucas Leiva all-clear

By Football Italia staff

Inter are waiting for the all-clear from Liverpool, as Lucas Leiva reportedly agrees to a January loan move.

According to several Italian sources, including La Gazzetta dello Sport and Tuttosport, the 29-year-old midfielder is heading to San Siro next month.

This is certainly not the first time that the Nerazzurri have been linked with Lucas Leiva, as their interest goes back several years.

There is more of a chance now than ever before, as his agent Kia Joorabchian is a close associate of new Inter owners Suning Group.

It’s reported the Brazilian midfielder has already confirmed he is willing to make the move, so the only stumbling block is the all-clear from Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp.

There are still some issues over the formula of the move, as Inter want it to be a six-month dry loan without option to buy.

This is because they are hoping to target a more prestigious option in the summer.

These targets include Lazio’s Lucas Biglia, Joao Moutinho of Monaco and Wolfsburg star Luiz Gustavo.

