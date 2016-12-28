Galliani: Luiz Adriano could leave

By Football Italia staff

Milan Vice-President Adriano Galliani has confirmed “it’s certainly possible” that Luiz Adriano will join Spartak Moscow in January.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, Milan are in line to make a saving of €25m by letting Luiz Adriano leave, the striker having been deemed surplus to requirements by Rossoneri boss Vincenzo Montella.

“I don’t want to do make some kind of statement, but I can say that the transfer of Luiz Adriano to Spartak is certainly possible,” Galliani told Rsport.ru after he flew to Brazil to hold talks with the player’s agent Gilmar Veloz.

Spartak are managed by former Juventus assistant Massimo Carrera, with the side five points clear atop the Russian Premier League

