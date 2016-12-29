Fiorentina submit stadium plans

By Football Italia staff

Fiorentina have submitted plans for a new stadium to the city council, and hope to play games there in 2021.

The Viola are one of a number of Italian clubs looking to construct new arenas, following in the footsteps of Juventus, Sassuolo and Udinese.

However, Italian bureaucracy means that such projects often take a long time to get off the ground, with the Tuscan club first announcing plans for a new ground in 2012.

There may now be some progress with the project, however, as the club has now submitted plans for a 40,000-seater stadium to the Florence city council.

“Last night, Fiorentina deposited the plans for a new stadium,” head of urban planning Lorenzo Perra confirmed on Lady Radio.

“Now begins the process of analysing the documentation. Let’s say that 2017 could be the year where the bureaucratic process is concluded, 2018 the announcement and construction could start in 2019.

“I’d say that Fiorentina’s first match in a new stadium could be expected in 2021.”

It’s worth noting, however, that the process will involve almost entirely relocating the city’s Mercafir fruit market, which could cause delays.

Roma’s plans for a new stadium have been hit by a series of delays, as the arena was initially due to open for next season but it now appears the Giallorossi will do well to break ground in 2017.

