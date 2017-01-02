Inter: Gagliardini medical tomorrow?

By Football Italia staff

Atalanta midfielder Roberto Gagliardini will reportedly undergo a medical on Tuesday ahead of his proposed transfer to Inter.

According to Sky Sport Italia, barring any freak developments, Gagliardini is due at Humanitas Hospital in Milan, where Inter’s medical checks usually take place.

That should then be followed by the tying-up of loose ends before the Italy starlet becomes Nerazzurro, in a deal said to be worth up to €27m.

