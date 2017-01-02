NEWS
Monday January 2 2017
Doumbia rejects Chinese offers?
By Football Italia staff

Seydou Doumbia has reportedly rejected offers from China, which would have seen Roma pocket in the excess of €10m.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, Roma had been contacted by representatives from two unnamed Chinese clubs over the possibility of bringing in Doumbia.

The pair were willing to offer “more than €10m” for the Ivorian striker but he quickly knocked back the interest on the grounds that he wanted to stay in Europe.

Doumbia has been surplus to the Giallorossi’s requirements since the summer of 2015, despite the latter paying CSKA Moscow a reported €14.4m that January.

He has spent this season at Swiss side Basel, where he has scored 10 goals in 19 appearances and who have a €6.5m option to make his stay permanent.

