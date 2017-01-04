Prandelli: 'Players wept over booing'

By Football Italia staff

After quitting his post at Valencia, Cesare Prandelli revealed that his young players 'wept' over the boos at the Mestalla.

After having detailed the club's failure to deliver on promises to sign Simone Zaza, the ex-Fiorentina Coach also told the Press that he had not received any financial settlement from the club.

How long was the contract that was signed back in September?

"Two years. It was a great contract, I assure you," the 59-year-old told Gazzetta dello Sport.

"If I wanted to be clever I would have waited to be sacked, but I did not do so.

"I be will paid for three months work. They had the problem of a salary mountain, they wanted to reduce it, but I reminded the club that those contracts were signed by them."

Prandelli’s side was applauded for a narrow 3-2 defeat to Barcelona back in October, what are the Coach’s recollections of that game.

"It was an amazing game that we paid for later, we had given too much. Nani, [Ezequiel] Garay, [Eliaquim] Mangala and [Enzo] Perez, the team proved to be a bit fragile.

"They tended to play supporting football, with triangles. You can do it if you have the quality of Barcelona, ​​I asked my Valencia to play with more heart and aggression.

"There are so many young players with potential, but in situations like this you need expert people.

"I saw some of them cry over the boos at the Mestalla.

