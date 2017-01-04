NEWS
Wednesday January 4 2017
Chinese clubs want Bacca
By Football Italia staff

Reports suggest that Chinese clubs are lining up to sign Milan striker Carlos Bacca.

According to Tuttosport, Tianjin Quanjian, Guangzhou Evergrande and Shanghai Shenhua are all considering making an offer for the Colombian.

The Rossoneri are reportedly unwilling to let the 30-year-old go for a figure of less than €30m, but offers are expected to arrive in excess of this amount.

Bacca arrived at Milan from Sevilla in summer 2015 and has scored six goals in 11 starting appearances for Vincenzo Montella’s side this term.

The striker has already been linked with a return to Sevilla, in addition to a potential move to West Ham United.

