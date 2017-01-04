NEWS
Wednesday January 4 2017
Morrison towards Wigan Athletic
By Football Italia staff

Lazio outcast Ravel Morrison has been linked with a return to England with Wigan Athletic.

The creative midfielder joined Lazio as a free agent in 2015, but managed just eight competitive appearances for the club.

According to The Sun, Morrison is on his way back to the Championship for the Latics.

It would be a reunion with Warren Joyce, who already worked with the 23-year-old at Manchester United.

