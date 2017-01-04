Falque: 'Torino ideal gift'

By Football Italia staff

Iago Falque thanked Torino for buying him out early from Roma and welcomed new teammate Juan Manuel Iturbe. “He can give us so much.”

The winger was on loan with an option to buy, but the Granata activated the clause to buy him for €6m today rather than wait to the end of the season.

“This is a very special day for me,” Falque told Sky Sport Italia. “It is my birthday and Torino gave me the greatest gift by making my move permanent. I am very happy.

“It is so important for a player to feel the club and staff have faith in him, as it helps create enthusiasm. Knowing I’ve been bought up six months early is a wonderful show of confidence.

“I have scored eight goals so far this season and my target is to beat the 13 I got at Genoa.”

Torino did some more business with Roma today, bringing in Iturbe on loan with option to buy for €12.5m.

“Iturbe can give us so much,” continued Falque. “We welcomed our new teammate with open arms, because he can be important in helping us to achieve our objectives of fighting to the end for Europe.

“We’ve got to take it one game at a time, so we’re focused on Sassuolo this Sunday.”

