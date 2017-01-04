Ricardo Rodriguez wants Inter

By Football Italia staff

Wolfsburg defender Ricardo Rodriguez is determined to join Inter next season, claim Sky Sport Italia, in a deal worth €22m.

The 24-year-old left-back is under contract until June 2019 and has a €22m release clause.

According to Sky Sport Italia, the Swiss international has offers from other clubs, including Paris Saint-Germain, but wants Serie A and often spends his vacation time in Italy.

Inter are laying the groundwork for next season and are trying to work out a deal to get a slight discount on the €22m clause.

Rodriguez spent his entire career at FC Zurich before his transfer to Wolfsburg for €8.5m in January 2012.

This season he has scored two goals with two assists in 15 Bundesliga appearances.

Keep up to date with the latest news and action from Spain's Primera Division with Football Espana - from the team behind Football Italia.