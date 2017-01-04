NEWS
Wednesday January 4 2017
Ricardo Rodriguez wants Inter
By Football Italia staff

Wolfsburg defender Ricardo Rodriguez is determined to join Inter next season, claim Sky Sport Italia, in a deal worth €22m.

The 24-year-old left-back is under contract until June 2019 and has a €22m release clause.

According to Sky Sport Italia, the Swiss international has offers from other clubs, including Paris Saint-Germain, but wants Serie A and often spends his vacation time in Italy.

Inter are laying the groundwork for next season and are trying to work out a deal to get a slight discount on the €22m clause.

Rodriguez spent his entire career at FC Zurich before his transfer to Wolfsburg for €8.5m in January 2012.

This season he has scored two goals with two assists in 15 Bundesliga appearances.

