Badelj accepts Roma?

By Football Italia staff

Reports suggest Milan Badelj has accepted a move to Roma, who must now pay €12m to convince Fiorentina.

The Croatian has been repeatedly linked with a move away from the Viola, as his agent has stated that he won’t sign an extension to his contract, which expires in 2018.

Milan are known to be interested in signing the midfielder, but the Rossoneri can’t afford the transfer fee due to the delayed takeover by Sino-Europe Sports.

However, Corriere dello Sport is reporting that Badelj has been convinced to move to Roma, as he’s convinced by Coach Luciano Spalletti and the Giallorossi’s project.

Therefore the Lupi will have to come up with around €12m to convince Fiorentina to sell, as the Tuscans would rather keep Badelj until the summer than sell at a reduced fee.

