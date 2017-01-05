Hernanes rejects Genoa and Hebei

By Football Italia staff

Juventus midfielder Hernanes has reportedly turned down both Genoa and Hebei China Fortune.

According to Tuttosport, the Brazilian is determined to stay in Turin and fight for his place.

Under contract until June 2018, Hernanes is believed by many to be on the way out of Vinovo during the January transfer window.

However, Genoa cannot afford his €2.7m per year wages.

The salary is no issue for Hebei China Fortune, but it’s reported the €8m per season are not enough to tempt him into a move to Asia.

This season Hernanes has scored one goal in 10 Serie A appearances for Juventus, while he also featured in two Champions League games.

