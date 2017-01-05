Balotelli given two-match ban

By Football Italia staff

Italy international Mario Balotelli received a two-match Ligue 1 ban after his red card for OGC Nice.

The striker was sent off for a late tackle during the 0-0 draw with Bordeaux on December 21.

This evening the Disciplinary Commission ruled he would sit out a two-round suspension.

It is a victory for Balotelli, who had risked as much as a four-match ban for the incident.

This season the 26-year-old has scored 10 goals in 14 competitive appearances for Nice.

However, he also received seven yellow cards and two red.

