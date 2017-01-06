Mertens: 'Renewal? We'll see..."

By Football Italia staff

On-form Napoli striker Dries Mertens refused to give anything away about a potential contract renewal with the club, telling the Press 'we'll see'.

The Belgian has scored 11 goals in his last 10 league starts for Napoli, but what three things does he wish for in 2017?

"The first is that things keep going as they are going, that I can still score a lot of goals for Napoli," Mertens told Il Mattino. "Winning any trophy with my team. And then being happy."

Did 2016 kick off his career at the age of 29?

"It’s true for others, maybe. But not for me because I knew what I could do, I knew my value.

"Maybe the goals that I scored gave other a different perception of me, because when you score, all eyes are on you.

"But I think I've always done well for Napoli, even when I didn’t score as much."

Does he feel the pressure of being a symbol for Napoli this year, afer the departure of Gonzalo Higuain?

"No, because I dont think I'm the only one: the fans love the team, not the individual.

"I know, I understand how the fans feel through gestures, and words. But what matters in Naples is not the individual, it’s the group.

"The symbol must be the whole team because if I score goals it is not just my doing, but everyone’s.

"If I ask Gonzalo Higuain now who takes the credit for his 36 goals last year, he will never say that it was all him. Because it is not so.

"People make choices and you have to accept them. There is still some bad feeling, yes, just like everyone else. But leaving is his affair, it does not concern me.

"We're going on without him. Just like he is going on ahead without us.

"My renewal? " Hopefully, hopefully... let's see what happens."

