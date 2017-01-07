Mihajlovic: 'I rejected China offer'

By Football Italia staff

Torino Coach Sinisa Mihajlovic reveals he “turned down an offer to work in China in December, though I had sleepless nights on the wages…”

The Serbian was only appointed at Toro over the summer after he was sacked by Milan.

“In December I received an offer to work as a Coach in China, but I decided to turn it down because I don’t like leaving work half-done,” confessed Mihajlovic in his Press conference.

“To tell the truth, I did have a couple of sleepless nights thinking about the wages I could’ve had… But in life you make decisions and this was my choice.”

Many players are going to China now, tempted by huge salaries, most recently Axel Witsel and possibly Nikola Kalinic of Fiorentina next.

“You still have to respect those who go there for the money, as a playing career is not so long, whereas that of a Coach is a bit longer.

“In China you can earn five or six times what you’d get here in a single season. In any case, China no longer just signs washed-up players like they do in Qatar or the USA,” said the ever-diplomatic Mihajlovic.

